6,688 Teaching Posts Lying Vacant In Central Universities

HRD minister was responding to a question in the Lok Sabha regarding vacancies in Central Universities.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) said 6,688 teaching posts are lying vacant in all Central Universities out of the total 18,243 sanctioned posts. The ministry also said there are 12,323 sanctioned non-teaching posts are lying vacant as on date. It also said directions have been issued periodically by the government and the University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, to fill up vacant posts, while adding that occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process.

"The University Grants Commission has informed that, at present there are 18243 sanctioned teaching posts and 34928 sanctioned non-teaching posts in various Central Universities across the country, out of which 6688 teaching posts and 12323 non-teaching posts are lying vacant as on date," Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', HRD minister, said while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha regarding vacancies in Central Universities.

"As a result," the minister also said, "out of the total teaching posts of the Central Universities under the purview of Ministry of Human Resource Development, lying vacant since June 2019, 6706 have already been advertised and 934 have been filled up to 24.01.2020".

The government also said that the UGC has created a new initiative an academic job portal on its website (www.ugc.ac.in) which helps NET/SET/Ph.D qualified candidates to bring their academic profiles to the attention of Universities or Colleges and other employers.

"UGC continuously monitors filling up of vacancies with the Universities. UGC has prepared guidelines for recruitment of faculty in Universities, Colleges and Institutions Deemed to be Universities outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment. This has been circulated to all Universities for adherence," the minister told the Lower House today.

Click here for more Jobs News