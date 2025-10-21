Central University Of Tamil Nadu Inviting Applications For Vice Chancellor

Ministry of Education is inviting applications for the appointment of vice chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website of the Education Ministry for detailed information. As per the official notification candidates applying for the post 'must possess the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment'.

Distinguished academician with a minimum of 10 years experience as Professor in a university or 10 years' experience in reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership can apply for the role. The candidate must not be more than 65 years of age.

Salary and service conditions

Candidate selected for the post will be entitled for a salary of Rs 2,10,000 (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

Procedure for appointment

Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of Act of the University.

The advertisement is available on the websites https://www.education.gov.in and https://cutn.ac.in. The deadline to fill the application form is November 8, 2025. The link for the application will close after November 8, 2025.

The Government of India laid the foundation for the Central University of Tamil Nadu in 2009 through an Act of Parliament. The university was established along with eight other Central Universities.

