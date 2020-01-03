HRD Minister To Conduct Monthly Review Of Central Universities

Union Minister for HRD will conduct monthly review of central universities (file photo)

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', today, said that the Ministry will conduct a monthly review of Central Universities and anomalies detected will be dealt with strictly.

A Senior HRD official told news agency PTI that HRD Minister will hold meeting with Vice Chancellors of Central Universities every month. The VCs will have to submit monthly report and will be held accountable for any irregularity.

"The Minister himself will conduct a monthly review of the functioning of all central universities. He will also meet the Vice Chancellors for the review. Accountability will be fixed for irregularities of any nature and strict action will be taken," the official told PTI.

The monthly review will cover not only academic progress but will also look into the functioning of the university and see if students grievances, if any, were addressed or not.

The decision comes after allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints were levelled against Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo. The female students at the University complained of a lack of proper grievance redressal mechanism for female students.

Mr. Hangloo was under scanner over other alleged financial and administrative irregularities, and resigned from his post earlier this week. His resignation was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind who is also the Visitor to the university and an enquiry was ordered to look into the allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against him.

