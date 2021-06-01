Education Minister Admitted To AIIMS Over Post-Covid Complications

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi this morning due to post-Covid complications.

The minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," the source told Press Trust of India.

The Education Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.



