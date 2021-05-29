Safety and future of students is the highest priority for us, Education Minister said.

“Conducting examinations for students in the prevailing Covid scenario is a huge challenge that does not need elaboration. This is especially so, when it comes to the Class 12 board examinations, which play a significant role in every student’s career graph and roadmap for life,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' wrote in an opinion piece in a national daily today. Emphasizing on the importance of Class 12 board examinations, Mr Pokhriyal wrote in The Indian Express that the Class 12 exam is the first level of critical evaluation and assessment that decides the categorisation of merit, career choices and pursuance of higher academic goals.

Furthermore, the minister adds that the board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ‘have an all-India character’ as higher education institutions across various states offer admissions to undergraduate courses based on Class 12 marks.

A high-level meeting was held on May 23 with all the states and Union Territories Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to discuss the conduct of Class 12 board exams and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The meeting was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

The Education Minister said that “Almost everyone present in the consultation agreed that having limited exams is the best course to follow, providing adequate cushion time to start the examination process. Conducting the examination for students in their respective schools will ease the administrative challenges.”

Mr Pokhriyal pointed out the challenges faced last year due to the Covid crisis and said that the nation not only conducted board exams successfully but also organised entrance exams like JEE and NEET with over 21 lakh students in attendance. “In 2021, we must once again rise to the occasion,” the minister wrote.

Assuring students and their parents that their safety and well-being is the government’s top priority, Mr Pokhriyal said, “I assure all students and their parents that any decision taken will follow the yardstick that the safety and future of students is the highest priority for us.”

Considering the fact that a section of students might not be able to appear in board exams due to Covid, the minister said that ‘adequate opportunities will be given to take the exams in the second phase or as an additional chance in an improved scenario.’