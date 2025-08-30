Centre Approves Rs 385 Crore For Development Of Tamil Nadu Central University

The Ministry of Education has approved funding of Rs 385.27 crore under the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) to support a comprehensive expansion at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Thiruvarur.

According to the ministry, the investment will facilitate the construction of new academic and residential infrastructure along with a modern Scientific Instrumentation Centre equipped with advanced research facilities.

"This significant investment will enrich the university's learning ecosystem, vastly improve residential facilities for students and research scholars, and provide modern laboratories and equipment-ensuring CUTN is fully equipped to meet the evolving needs of its academic community and support its role in national higher education development," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Approved Projects Under Expansion Plan

New Academic Building - Rs 96.40 crore

300-bedded Girls' Hostel - Rs 46.63 crore

300-bedded Boys' Hostel - Rs 46.91 crore

Scientific Instrumentation Centre - Rs 19.95 crore

Procurement of Scientific Instruments - Rs 16.84 crore

Expansion of Administrative Building - Rs 46.16 crore

Faculty & Staff Quarters (all categories) - Rs 62.97 crore

400-bedded Research Scholar Hostel - Rs 42.60 crore

The ministry further confirmed that the HEFA-financed project will be largely serviced through Education Ministry grants.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to strengthen CUTN's academic and research ecosystem, provide improved residential facilities for students, faculty, and researchers, and create a future-ready environment for innovation and higher learning.