Centre Approves Rs 385 Crore For Development Of Tamil Nadu Central University

The investment will facilitate the construction of new academic and residential infrastructure along with a modern Scientific Instrumentation Centre equipped with advanced research facilities.

2 mins
The university will have a dedicated science instrumentation centre.

The Ministry of Education has approved funding of Rs 385.27 crore under the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) to support a comprehensive expansion at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Thiruvarur.

According to the ministry, the investment will facilitate the construction of new academic and residential infrastructure along with a modern Scientific Instrumentation Centre equipped with advanced research facilities.

"This significant investment will enrich the university's learning ecosystem, vastly improve residential facilities for students and research scholars, and provide modern laboratories and equipment-ensuring CUTN is fully equipped to meet the evolving needs of its academic community and support its role in national higher education development," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Approved Projects Under Expansion Plan

  • New Academic Building - Rs 96.40 crore
  • 300-bedded Girls' Hostel - Rs 46.63 crore
  • 300-bedded Boys' Hostel - Rs 46.91 crore
  • Scientific Instrumentation Centre - Rs 19.95 crore
  • Procurement of Scientific Instruments - Rs 16.84 crore
  • Expansion of Administrative Building - Rs 46.16 crore
  • Faculty & Staff Quarters (all categories) - Rs 62.97 crore
  • 400-bedded Research Scholar Hostel - Rs 42.60 crore

The ministry further confirmed that the HEFA-financed project will be largely serviced through Education Ministry grants.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to strengthen CUTN's academic and research ecosystem, provide improved residential facilities for students, faculty, and researchers, and create a future-ready environment for innovation and higher learning.

