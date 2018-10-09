Stenographer Jobs At High Court Of Chhattisgarh, 61 Vacancies

High Court Of Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2018 For 61 Stenographer Posts

High Court of Chhattisgarh has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to 61 stenographer posts. Applicants must have passed shorthand examination and typewriting examination in English from any recognized University/ Board/ recognised Board of shorthand and typewriting examination at 80 words per minute and 30 words per minute, respectively. Candidates shall have to apply offline in the prescribed format as given in the official website of High Court of Chhattisgarh. One post is reserved for bilingual stenographer post where candidate needs to have expertise in Hindi shorthand and typing as well.

Applicants must be in the age group of 21-30 years.

Candidates should fill in the application form and send it via registered post, speed post or courier to Registrar General, High Court of Chhattisgarh, Bodri, Bilaspur (C.G.) Pin- 495 220. Candidates should also send self attested copies of testimonials/certificates regarding age, caste, qualification, experience certificate (if any), etc. and self attested passport size photograph affixed while submitting the application form.

The last date to apply is October 12.

