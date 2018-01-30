Government Planning To Scrap Posts Lying Vacant For 5 Years The government is planning to abolish all such posts which have remained vacant for more than five years in a row.

Share EMAIL PRINT Government Planning To Scrap Posts Lying Vacant For 5 Years New Delhi: Soon there will be lesser government jobs for aspirants in the country. The government is planning to scrap all such posts which have remained vacant for more than five years in a row. The Finance Ministry has sent out a memorandum in this regard and has asked all concerned ministries and departments to submit an action-taken report regarding abolition of posts which have been vacant for more than five years.



In response to the memorandum, while some departments and ministries have sent a report, some others have submitted the requisite information in a piecemeal manner instead of the required report said a PTI report.



The office memorandum which was issued on January 16, 2018, has asked financial advisors and joint secretaries (administration) to identify the posts in main ministry and their respective subordinate organisations which have been vacant for more than five years and submit a comprehensive report.



In response to the memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all its additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chiefs of paramilitary forces and other attached organisations to submit comprehensive reports at the earliest.



As per a preliminary estimate, about several thousand central government posts have been lying vacant for five or more years.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



Soon there will be lesser government jobs for aspirants in the country. The government is planning to scrap all such posts which have remained vacant for more than five years in a row. The Finance Ministry has sent out a memorandum in this regard and has asked all concerned ministries and departments to submit an action-taken report regarding abolition of posts which have been vacant for more than five years.In response to the memorandum, while some departments and ministries have sent a report, some others have submitted the requisite information in a piecemeal manner instead of the required report said a PTI report.The office memorandum which was issued on January 16, 2018, has asked financial advisors and joint secretaries (administration) to identify the posts in main ministry and their respective subordinate organisations which have been vacant for more than five years and submit a comprehensive report.In response to the memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all its additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chiefs of paramilitary forces and other attached organisations to submit comprehensive reports at the earliest.As per a preliminary estimate, about several thousand central government posts have been lying vacant for five or more years. (With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Jobs News