Government Planning To Scrap Posts Lying Vacant For 5 Years

In response to the memorandum, while some departments and ministries have sent a report, some others have submitted the requisite information in a piecemeal manner instead of the required report said a PTI report.
The office memorandum which was issued on January 16, 2018, has asked financial advisors and joint secretaries (administration) to identify the posts in main ministry and their respective subordinate organisations which have been vacant for more than five years and submit a comprehensive report.
In response to the memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all its additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chiefs of paramilitary forces and other attached organisations to submit comprehensive reports at the earliest.
As per a preliminary estimate, about several thousand central government posts have been lying vacant for five or more years.
