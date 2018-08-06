TNPSC To Recruit For Senior Chemist Post

Government Jobs, TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For Senior Chemist Post

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified recruitment for Senior Chemist post. A total of 2 vacancies are available for recruitment and the last date to apply is September 5, 2018. TNPSC will conduct written exam on November 3, 2018. The exam will comprise of two papers: Chemistry and General Studies. The exam will be held at Chennai.

Hall tickets of the exam will be available at tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net and tnpscexams.in. 'No Hall Tickets will be sent by post. So the applicants should watch TNPSC website before the scheduled date of examination. The applicants must comply with each and every instruction given in the Hall Ticket,' reads the official notification.

Candidates with post graduate degree in Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry or an Associateship Diploma of the Institute of Chemists (India) are eligible to apply for the recruitment. Applicants must have practical experience in the analysis of industrial products for a period of not less than three years. Preference will be given to candidates having scientific papers and teaching experience in Chemistry at HSc or higher standard for a period of two years from the institution recognized by the Government. 'The qualification prescribed for this post should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the order of studies, viz., 10th+ HSC or its equivalent + Bachelor's degree + PG degree / Associateship Diploma of the Institute of Chemists (India) as the case may be,' reads the job advertisement.

On the other hand, TNPSC has recently released group 4 exam result. TNPSC had in 2017 notified a total of 9,351 posts for this TNPSC group 4 or VAO recruitment. TNPSC Declares Group 4 Exam Result: What's Next?

RRB ALP, Technician Admit Card Released; Exam Begins On August 9

Advertisement

DRDO-CEPTAM Announces Recruitment For Senior Technical Assistant Post; Graduate, Diploma Candidates Eligible

CTET 2018: Know Application Submission Process

RITES To Recruit For Engineer, Manager Posts; 30 Vacancies

Click here for more Jobs News