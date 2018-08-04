DRDO-CEPTAM Announces Recruitment For Senior Technical Assistant Post; Graduate, Diploma Candidates Eligible

Government Jobs, DRDO Recruitment 2018, Senior Technical Assistant Posts, 494 Vacancies

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited application for recruitment to Senior Technical Assistant post. The recruitment advertised through CEPTAM-09/STA-B will select candidates for 494 vacancies under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). Online registration will begin today. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in science or Diploma in engineering or technology or computer science, or allied subjects in the required discipline are eligible to apply. 'Those awaiting results of the final examination as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply,' reads the job notification.

DRDO will conduct entry test in two tiers both of which will be computer based. The test will be objective type and will be in Hindi or English. While tier 1 exam will be for screening purpose, the marks of tier 2 exam will be calculated for provisional selection. 'The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I is 40% for UR/OBC candidate and 35% for SC/ ST candidates. Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted based on Tier-I examination merit in a ratio of 1:10 (No. of vacancy: No. of shortlisted candidates) provided they secure the minimum qualifying marks in examination. However, this ratio may increase depending upon organizational requirements. The last candidate securing equal marks in the bracket will also be included. These shortlisted candidates will be called for Tier-II examination,' clarifies the recruiting body about the selection process.

Vacancy Detail (Discipline wise)