TNPSC Result 2018: TNPSC Group 4 Written Results, Marks Released @ Tnpsc.gov.in, Know How To Check

TNPSC Result 2018: TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination - 4 or Group 4 VAO written examination results have been released on the official website of the commission. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted the TSPSC Group 4 examination on February 11 this year. The TNPSC Group 4 VAO answer key was released on the official website of the exam on second week of February. The TNPSC group 4 exam was held at several centres across Tamil Nadu and, according to reports, more than 20 lakh aspirants from across the state had applied for the TNPSC group 4 exam, out of which, 16 lakh appeared in the written exam in February. The aspirants may check their TNPSC Group 4 results directly from this link: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/results.html

TNPSC had in 2017 notified a total of 9,351 posts for this TNPSC group 4 or VAO recruitment.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment is being conducted to select employees for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.

TNPSC Group 4 Results, Marks: How to check

TNPSC Result 2018: TNPSC Group 4 Written Results, Marks Released

Follow these steps to check your TNPSC Group 4 results:

Step 1 - Go to this link: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/results.html

Step 2 - Click on the date given near to this "POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-4(GROUP-IV SERVICES),2015-2018"

TNPSC Group 4 Result: The marks and results of the written exam has been released on the website; tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 3 - On next page enter your registration number

Step 4 - Click submit and check your results

Marks obtained by the candidates and rank position will be displayed there.

