TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2017 Answer Key Released; Check Now

Online registration for the exam had begun in November 2017 for recruitment of Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Junior Electrical Inspector and Assistant Engineer posts. The written exam comprised of a total of 500 marks and the minimum qualifying marks was 228 (171 for candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/ DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs category).
Candidates who will qualify the written exam will appear for interview, which will carry a total of 70 marks. 'Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the Applicants at the Written Examination and Oral Test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant's appearance in the Written Examination and Oral Test is compulsory. An Applicant who has not appeared for the Written Examination or the Oral Test will not be considered for selection, even if he/she secures qualifying marks for selection.'
On 28 February, TNPSC has begun the registration process for Combined Engineering Service Exam 2018. A total of 324 vacancies have been notified for recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer in the disciplines of Civil and Electrical. Vacancies are available in PWD, Highways and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Written examination will be held on 20 May 2018 in two shifts.
