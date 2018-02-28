TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination 2018 Notification Released Online applications can be submitted for the exam till 26 March 2018. A total of 324 vacancies have been notified for recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer in the disciplines of Civil and Electrical.

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 Through Combined Engineering Services Examination

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released official notification for Combined Engineering Services Exam 2018. Online applications can be submitted for the exam till 26 March 2018. A total of 324 vacancies have been notified for recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer in the disciplines of Civil and Electrical. Vacancies are available in PWD, Highways and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Written examination will be held on 20 May 2018 in two shifts. Job notification is available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.



Educational Qualification

Candidates who have completed BE degree in the concerned discipline and have relevant work experience are eligible to apply. Details regarding the eligibility are available online. Applicants must have knowledge of Tamil.



Age limit

There's no age limit for applicants who belong to SCs, SC (A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs including Destitute Widows of all Castes. However for others the upper age limit is 30 years. Differently Abled Persons are eligible for age concession upto 10 years over and above the maximum age limit prescribed for "others". The maximum age limit for Ex-servicemen is 48 years.



Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam (500 marks) and interview, records (70 marks). The written exam will consist of two papers (paper1 will be subject specific and paper2 will be general studies). The exam will be held at 15 exam centres. 'Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the Applicants at the Written Examination and Oral Test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant's appearance in the Written Examination and Oral Test is compulsory.'



Hall Tickets

TNPSC will release hall tickets for the written exam much before the scheduled date. For important dates, the Commission will not communicate this to candidates individually. 'The details will be made available on the Commission's website. Applicants will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail and they should watch Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission website in this regard.'



How To Apply

Candidates shall have to apply at tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net and tnpscexams.in. 'One Time Registration (OTR) and applicant Dashboard are mandatory before applying for any post. Successfully registered One Time Registration is valid for 5 years from the date of Registration. All the applications should be submitted using the One Time Registration ID and password registered by the applicant.'



