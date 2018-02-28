TNPSC Engineering Services Notification Released; Check Vacancy, Dates, Selection Procedure Details Here Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) invited application only through online mode upto March 26, 2018 for Direct Recruitment to 324 posts included in the Combined Engineering Services Examination.

The One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee.



According to the TNPSC notification, the recruitment exams will held in 15 centres across Tamil Nadu.



These TNPSC vacancies are reported for Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Water Resources Department, PWD of Tamil Nadu Engineering Service, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Buildings, PWD of Tamil Nadu Engineering Service, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD of Tamil Nadu Engineering Service, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Highways Department of Tamil Nadu Highways Engineering Service and Assistant Engineer in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Department of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service.



Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the Applicants at the Written Examination and Oral Test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant's appearance in the Written Examination and Oral Test is compulsory.

TNPSC Engineer recruitment: Important Dates

Date of Notification: February 28, 2018

Last date for submission of application: March 26, 2018

Last date for payment of Fee through Bank(State Bank of India or Indian Bank): Marh 28, 2018

Date of Paper - I (Subject) Written Examination: May 20, 2018

Date of Paper - II (General Studies) Written Examination: May 20, 2018



