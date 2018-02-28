TNPSC Engineering Services Notification Released; Check Vacancy, Dates, Selection Procedure Details Here

The One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee.
According to the TNPSC notification, the recruitment exams will held in 15 centres across Tamil Nadu.
These TNPSC vacancies are reported for Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Water Resources Department, PWD of Tamil Nadu Engineering Service, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Buildings, PWD of Tamil Nadu Engineering Service, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD of Tamil Nadu Engineering Service, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Highways Department of Tamil Nadu Highways Engineering Service and Assistant Engineer in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Department of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service.
TNPSC Engineer recruitment: Important Dates
Date of Notification: February 28, 2018
Last date for submission of application: March 26, 2018
Last date for payment of Fee through Bank(State Bank of India or Indian Bank): Marh 28, 2018
Date of Paper - I (Subject) Written Examination: May 20, 2018
Date of Paper - II (General Studies) Written Examination: May 20, 2018
