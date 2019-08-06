Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Exam This Week

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam On August 10: Know Exam Day Rules

Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Exam will be held on August 10. The exam for selection to Assistant Engineer and Junior Architect posts will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The exam will be held in two sessions - first session (subject paper) will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, second sessions (general studies) will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will carry a total of 570 marks out of which 70 marks will be for interview. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for interview.

Download Hall Ticket For Combined Engineering Services Exam

Syllabus

The questions in paper 1 (subject paper) will be set in English only. The questions in Paper-I for Civil & Mechanical will be set both in Tamil and English. The questions in paper 2 (General Studies) will be set both in Tamil and English.

The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and interview taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Except the permitted writing material (pen), applicants are not allowed to take cellular phones, electronic or any other type of calculators, watches and rings with inbuilt memory notes, recording devices either as a separate piece or part of something into the examination hall / room.

