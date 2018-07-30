TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018 Released @ Tnpsc.Gov.In; Check Cut-Off, Marks, Counselling Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2018: TNPSC has released the Group 4 written results and marks today on the official website. Now, according to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 result, a tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced on the Commission's website. After verification of the original certificates, the TNPSC will summon the eligible candidates for counselling to allot the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position. TNPSC Group 4 result can be accessed from the official website, www.tnpsc.gov.in or from the direct link: www.tnpsc.gov.in/results.html.

The TNPSC Group 4 notification said individual communication regarding the date and time of certificate verification and counselling will not be sent to the applicants by post.

"The details will be made available on the Commission's website. Applicants will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail," the notification said.

According to the TNPSC Group 4 notification, person who gets employment in Government Services after the submission of their applications should also produce the No Objection Certificate at the time of Certificate verification/Counselling from the current employer.

Once the TNPSC Group 4 results have been declared, the Rule of reservation of appointments applies to each post District / Zonal / Unit separately, said the notification.

"The Unit wise vacancies and Distribution of vacancies as per the rules in force will be announced later before the commencement of counselling for final selection," added the Group 4 notification.

The number of vacancies advertised for the recruitment of TNPSC Group 4 is only approximate and is liable to modification with reference to vacancy position at any time including reduction before finalization of selection. TNPSC had earlier announced 9351 vacancies for this recruitment last year.

TNPSC Group 4 or VAO exam is organised to select candidates for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.

The selection for appointment to the above posts announced for this recruitment is purely provisional subject to final Orders on pending Writ Petitions, if any, filed at Madras High Court and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

"If the posts are identified as suitable for Differently Abled Persons of any category, the reservation of 4% for Differently Abled Persons as per G.O. (Ms). No. 21 Welfare of Differently Abled Persons (DAP3-2) Department, dated 30.05.2017 will be made applicable. Hence, the Differently Abled Persons may apply to this recruitment. Their application will be accepted subject to the orders to be issued by the Government," said the notification.

The TNPSC Group 4 notification also said, "If no qualified and suitable women applicants are available for selection against the vacancies reserved for them, those vacancies will be filled by male applicants belonging to the respective communal categories".

