Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant Recruitment At Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

Government Job At PRL; Scientific Assistant, Tech Assistant Posts

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientific Assistant and Technical Assistant. A total of 13 posts are open for recruitment. Science graduates and those with Diploma can apply to the posts online at the official website prl.res.in. The last date to apply is August 31, 2018. Candidates shall have to send the hardcopy of the application along with the documents to the recruitment section latest by September 7, 2018.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test. The skill test will be curriculum based.

Candidates with B.Sc Chemistry/ Physics/ Computer Science/ IT are eligible to apply for Scientific Assistant post. Similarly, candidates with Diploma in Civil engineering/ electrical engineering/ mechanical engineering with specialization in air conditioning/ mechanical engineering are eligible for Technical Assistant.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-35 years.

