Physical Research Laboratory Invites Applications For JRF Programme

PRL- JRF Recruitment 2019: Know How To Apply

The "cradle of space sciences" in India, Physical Research Laboratory, has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) programme which will start from July. The research fellowship will lead to a PhD degree. The research areas include Astronomy & Astrophysics, Solar Physics, Space & Atmospheric Sciences, Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics, Theoretical Physics, Geosciences and Planetary Sciences. Applicants must have qualified in any one of the exams: CSIR-NET, NTA-NET in the relevant subjects, GATE 2017-2019 in the given subjects and Joint Entrance Screening Test or JEST in Physics.

The last date for submission of application is April 20. Interview, for selection to the programme, will be held on 27-28 May and 17-18 June.

Applicants must also have minimum 60% at Bachelors and Masters level. Master's degree should be on or after 2017. Those students expecting Master's degree by August 2019 are also eligible to apply. The age limit for the programme is 25 years.

"All the students will be required to undergo two semesters of course work after joining PRL, and only after the successful completion of the course work, students will be allowed to join the various research groups," reads the official notice.

Selected candidates will receive academic allowance of Rs 10000 per year for five years. "Expenses connected with the registration for a Ph.D. degree, such as, tuition fees and examination fees will be borne by PRL," the notice reads further.

