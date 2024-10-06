Advertisement

DRDO Invites Applications For Research Associate And Junior Research Fellow

For the position of JRF, the age limit is 28 years as of September 15, 2024.
DRDO Recruitment 2024: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started accepting applications for the positions of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

These vacancies are available in disciplines including Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, and Computer Science.

Applicants must submit their applications offline, as DRDO will not accept submissions via email.

The official notification reads: "Offline applications are invited from young, meritorious, and motivated individuals of Indian nationality who have an interest in research on cutting-edge technology for defense applications."

Vacancies For Research Associate (RA)

  • Electronics / CSE / Software Engg. / IT / Mechanical / Physics: 03

Vacancies For Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

  • Electronics & Communication Engg.: 05
  • Electrical & Electronics Engg.: 02
  • Computer Science & Engg. / Information Technology: 04
  • Chemical Engg.: 01
  • Mechanical Engg.: 05
  • Physics: 01
  • Metallurgy Engg.: 01

Selection Process:

Shortlisted candidates, based on their marks and scores, will be invited for a written test or interview.

For the position of RA, the age limit is 35 years as of September 15, 2024, with a relaxation of up to 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

For the position of JRF, the age limit is 28 years as of September 15, 2024, with a relaxation of up to 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Candidates must submit their offline applications in the prescribed format, typed and accompanied by self-attested copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates. The envelope should be superscribed with: "Application for the vacancy of Junior Research Fellow" and sent only via speed post to: "Head HRD, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Povigyana Kancha, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500 069.

