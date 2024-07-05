NIT Silchar Hiring Junior Research Fellow, Check Details

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The applications are open for two temporary posts of JRF for the TIH, IIT Guwahati project in the Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Silchar.

The project is titled 'Design and development of an AUV for pisciculture and ROV for water quality assessment and bathymetric analysis'. The deadline for submission of applications for the role is July 22, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a degree in MTech in Civil/EE/ME/ECE/CSE/Instrumentation/ Mechatronics or BTech with valid GATE score are eligible to apply. Applicants must have a knowledge of design and development of underwater vehicles and their control; bathymetry and water qualities of rivers and their measurements; image processing.

The maximum age limit for applying to the post is 28 years.

Salary

The applicants will be entitled for a salary of Rs 31,000 per month + admissible HRA (if accommodation is not provided) for MTech/BTech with valid GATE score.

The tentative date of interview is July 30,2024. The exact interview date and mode (online/offline) will be communicated to the students through email.