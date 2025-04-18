Jobs At NIT Patna: No Written Test Required, Salary Up To Rs 1.59 Lakh per Month

NIT Patna Faculty Recruitment 2025: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna has invited offline applications for faculty positions across various levels. The recruitment drive includes posts for Assistant Professors (Grade 2 and Grade 1), Associate Professors, and Professors. Interested candidates must submit a printed copy of their completed application form to the institute by April 30, 2025.

NIT Patna Faculty Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor Grade-2: 30 posts

Assistant Professor Grade-1: 10 posts

Associate Professor: 8 posts

Professor: 6 posts

NIT Patna Faculty Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a PhD in the relevant discipline. In addition, candidates should have completed a BTech, BE, BS, or an integrated undergraduate/postgraduate degree in engineering with a minimum of 60% marks. Those with research experience from recognised institutions will be given preference.

NIT Patna Faculty Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will begin with shortlisting candidates based on their academic qualifications and professional experience. Shortlisted applicants will then be invited for a presentation and a personal interview. Final appointments will be based on the combined performance in these stages.

NIT Patna Faculty Recruitment 2025: Application Process

Candidates need to apply through the NIT Patna's official website. After completing the online application form and fee payment, applicants must download and print the form. The hard copy of the completed application, along with necessary documents, should be sent to:

Director, NIT Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna - 800005

The last date to submit the printed application is April 30, 2025.

Pay Scale



The monthly salary for each post is as follows:

Professor: Rs 1,59,100

Associate Professor: Rs 1,39,600

Assistant Professor Grade-1: Rs 1,01,500

Assistant Professor Grade-2: Rs 70,900

For complete details, including the official notification and application form, visit the NIT Patna official website.