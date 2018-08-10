Kerala PSC Notifies Recruitment For Lecturer, School Assistant, Other Posts

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited application for recruitment to teacher, lecturer and other posts under various departments. The last date for submission of application is August 29, 2018. Interested candidates can apply to the posts at the official website of the Commission at keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates who have already registered can apply by logging in to their profile using their User ID and password.
Vacancy Details
- Part Time High School Assistant (Urdu): 1 post
- Pharmacist Gr II (Homoeo): 31 posts
- Pharmacist Gr-II (Ayurveda): 2 posts
- Security Guard, Traco Cable Company Limited: 8 posts
- Marketing Organizer, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post
- Mate (Mines), Kerala Minerals And Metals Limited: 1 post
- Rehabilitation Technician Gr.II (Leather Works), Medical Education: 1 post
- Dental Hygienist GR II: 1 post
- Assistant Jailor Grade I: 1 post
- Dairy Extension Officer: 1 post
- Lecturer in Urdu, Collegiate Education: 1 post
- Engineering Assistant Gr II, Kerala State Construction Corporation Limited: 1 post
- Junior Instructor, Industrial Training: 8 posts
- Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Physics: 5 posts
- Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Chemistry: 3 posts
- Pharmacist Gr II , Homeopathy: 42 posts
- Accountant Grade II, Foam Mattings (India) Limited: 1 post
- Technical Assistant, Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Limited: 4 posts
- Clay Worker, Technical Education ( College of Fine Arts): 2 posts
- Draftsman Grade III (Civil)/ Overseer Grade III(Civil)/Tracer, Harbour Engineering Department: 3 posts
- Lower Division Typist, Kerala Water Authority: 5 posts
- Draftsman Grade II (Civil)/ Overseer Grade II (Civil), Harbour Engineering: 13 posts
- Company Secretary Cum Finance Manager, Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/ST Ltd.: 1 post
- Training Instructor (Draftsman - Civil), Scheduled Castes Development Department: 1 post
- Specialist (Soil Science / Soil Conservation), Kerala State Land Use Board: 2 posts
Kerala Administrative Service Exam
For the first ever State level civil service exam, Kerala PSC is yet to release the official notification. The exam will be held in online mode.
