Kerala PSC Notifies Recruitment For Lecturer, School Assistant, Other Posts

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited application for recruitment to teacher, lecturer and other posts under various departments. The last date for submission of application is August 29, 2018. Interested candidates can apply to the posts at the official website of the Commission at keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates who have already registered can apply by logging in to their profile using their User ID and password.

Part Time High School Assistant (Urdu): 1 post

Pharmacist Gr II (Homoeo): 31 posts

Pharmacist Gr-II (Ayurveda): 2 posts

Security Guard, Traco Cable Company Limited: 8 posts

Marketing Organizer, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited: 1 post

Mate (Mines), Kerala Minerals And Metals Limited: 1 post

Rehabilitation Technician Gr.II (Leather Works), Medical Education: 1 post

Dental Hygienist GR II: 1 post

Assistant Jailor Grade I: 1 post

Dairy Extension Officer: 1 post

Lecturer in Urdu, Collegiate Education: 1 post

Engineering Assistant Gr II, Kerala State Construction Corporation Limited: 1 post

Junior Instructor, Industrial Training: 8 posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Physics: 5 posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Chemistry: 3 posts

Pharmacist Gr II , Homeopathy: 42 posts

Accountant Grade II, Foam Mattings (India) Limited: 1 post

Technical Assistant, Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Limited: 4 posts

Clay Worker, Technical Education ( College of Fine Arts): 2 posts

Draftsman Grade III (Civil)/ Overseer Grade III(Civil)/Tracer, Harbour Engineering Department: 3 posts

Lower Division Typist, Kerala Water Authority: 5 posts

Draftsman Grade II (Civil)/ Overseer Grade II (Civil), Harbour Engineering: 13 posts

Company Secretary Cum Finance Manager, Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/ST Ltd.: 1 post

Training Instructor (Draftsman - Civil), Scheduled Castes Development Department: 1 post

Specialist (Soil Science / Soil Conservation), Kerala State Land Use Board: 2 posts

Kerala Administrative Service Exam

For the first ever State level civil service exam, Kerala PSC is yet to release the official notification. The exam will be held in online mode.

