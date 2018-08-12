Job Opportunities At Air India Engineering Services Limited For Diploma Holders

Government Jobs; Air India Recruitment For Aircraft Technician Posts

Air India Engineering Services Limited has invited applications for recruitment to Aircraft Technician post. Candidates will be selected through trade test/ skill test and interview. Candidates with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) Diploma/ Certificate or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering are eligible to apply for the post. As of now, the exact vacancy number is not certain; while the official website at airindia.in says it to be 77 posts, the exact notification carried by the weekly edition of Employment News mentions 111 vacancies.

'The selected candidates will be posted at Delhi base of Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL, MRO) or any other station of AIESL/MRO as required by the Company,' reads the notification.

While the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to general category is 35 years, it is 38 years and 40 years for those belonging to OBC and SC/ ST categories, respectively.

'Fixed term contract would be initially for a period of 5 years,' adds the job notification.

Advertisement

Interview Details

Candidates shall have to attend the walk in interview, along with the following documents(original and photocopy):

Original qualification certificate

Original experience certificate

Proof for date of birth

Address proof

2 passport size photographs

ID proof

DD of Rs 1000



Click here for more Jobs News