Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' Recruitment At ISRO-LPSC

Government Jobs, ISRO Recruitment: Scientist/ Engineer At ISRO-LPSC

Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) has invited application for recruitment to Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' posts for units located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore. Candidates can apply to a total of 10 posts at lpsc.gov.in. Candidates with B.E, B.Tech, M.E, M.Tech degrees can apply for the posts. Candidates with B.E or B.Tech should have a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84 on a 10 scale and those with postgraduate degree should have an aggregate of minimum of 60% marks or CGPA/ CPI 6.5 on a 10 scale.

Candidates with degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Production Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Thermal Engineering, Thermal Science and Turbo Machinery are eligible to apply.

Online application submission portal will open on August 14, 2018 and candidates can apply till August 28, 2018.

On the other hand, skill test for Technical Assistant (Photography), Fireman ‘A’ will be held this month. Details of the test along with the list of shortlisted candidates is available online.

