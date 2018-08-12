Recruitment At Sashastra Seema Bal For Group B, C Posts

Government Jobs; SSB Recruitment For SI, ASI, Head Constable Posts

Applications have been invited by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs for recruitment to Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and Head Constable posts. 'The posts are temporary, but likely to continue. Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India and will be governed by SSB Act and Rules and other rules amended from time to time,' reads the official job notice. A total of 181 vacancies are open for recruitment.

Candidates shall have to apply online.

Candidates with Diploma in general nursing, degree or diploma in pharmacy, diploma in Radio diagnosis, diploma in Operation Theatre technician, certificate in operation theatre assistant cum central sterile supply assistant or diploma in dental hygienist course are eligible to apply. However such candidates should have completed the Diploma after 10+2 in Science.

For ASI (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial), candidates with 10+2 qualification are eligible to apply. Such candidates need to have typing skills as mentioned in the job advertisement.

Advertisement

'All educational certificates other than Central Board/State Board should be accompanied with Government notification declaring the equivalence of such qualification for service under Central Government. (to be produced at the time of documentation),' adds the notification about the qualifying degrees.

Click here for more Jobs News