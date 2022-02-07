Another Money-For-Government Job Racket Busted, Officials Under Scanner

The examination of SSB for both posts was conducted at various places all over India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted another recruitment racket that offered government jobs in exchange for money. This time, officers in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are under the scanner for alleged irregularities and corrupt practices during Constable Driver/Tradesman recruitment of the SSB in 2016. At a time when the unemployment rate is at an all-time high in the country, this is the second recruitment racket the central agency has busted recently.

The probe agency had in February last year initiated a preliminary enquiry on the basis of a complaint from SSB against Sarwan Kumar, Inspector General at SSB, SK Sharma, Commandant and other officers of the border guarding force for alleged irregularities and corrupt practices.

As the preliminary enquiry revealed the involvement of Constable Mukesh Kumar Chaodhari, Constable Puran Mal Gurjar, and Anjali Sharma, wife of SSB Commandant Satish Kumar Sharma, along with other unknown public and private persons in the collection of money from candidates for getting them recruited, the agency has charged the accused invoking corruption charges.

The investigation has revealed that during the year 2017, Mukesh Kumar Chaodhari, Constable (Driver), then posted at 38th Bn Tawang, was sent on dak duty at the Force Headquarters of the SSB in New Delhi on the telephonic direction of Sarwan Kumar, the then IG, Tezpur SSB.

Thereafter, Mr Chaodhari remained at the Delhi headquarters from February 10, 2017, to March 23, 2017.

During this period, Mr Chaodhari came in contact with Mr Gurjar and Ms Sharma, and the three along with "other unknown public and private persons got involved in the collection of money from candidates" for getting them recruited in the exam, the CBI alleged.

The enquiry also revealed that during the said period, Mr Chaodhari came in contact with aspiring candidates and their relatives in Rajasthan and demanded Rs 3 to 4 Lakhs from each candidate for their selection in SSB as Constable (Tradesman) and Constable (Driver).

"He assured these candidates for their selection with the help of his sources in SSB and during the period 2016-2017 Puranmal Gurjar, Constable was passing on telephonic instructions to M K Chaodhari for collection of money from the candidates with specific reference of 'Madam'. It has also been revealed that the 'Madam' referred to is Anjali Sharma w/o Shri S.K. Sharma, Commandant", the CBI alleged in its FIR.

Mr Gurjar was working as a helper to Ms Sharma at her Gurugram residence.

The examination of SSB for both posts was conducted at various places all over India.

Last month, the agency had booked an employee of the Ministry of Railways for allegedly swindling over Rs 45 lakhs from job aspirants assuring a porter job in the East Central Railways.