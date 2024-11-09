CBI Hiring For Assistant Programmer Positions, Check Key Details

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now inviting applications for the role of Assistant Programmer through direct recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply via the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 27 vacancies. The application window opened today and will close on November 28.

Category-wise Vacancies

Unreserved: 08

EWS: 04

OBC: 09

SC: 04

ST: 02

Pay Scale

Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Age Limit

UR/EWS: 30 years

OBC: 33 years

SC/ST: 35 years

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must meet one of the following qualifications:

Master's Degree in Computer Application, Computer Science, or Master of Technology (specialising in Computer Application)

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Computer Technology from a recognised institution.

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Application, Computer Science, Electronics, or Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognised institution, plus two years of experience in electronic data processing and programming in a recognized organization within Central/State Government, Union Territories, Autonomous Bodies, Public Sector, or Research Institutes.

'A Level' Diploma under the Department of Electronics Accredited Computer Courses program or Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Application through a University programme, plus three years of experience in electronic data processing, including programming, at recognized institutions in government or autonomous organisations.

Desirable Skills:

Proficiency in programming languages like C, C++, Visual C++, Oracle, and RDBMS; familiarity with RISC-based systems under UNIX or similar OS, as well as Windows Networking and Windows environments.

Note:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may relax qualification requirements for candidates deemed otherwise well-qualified, recording reasons in writing.

For SC/ST candidates, the experience requirement may be relaxed if an adequate number of applicants with the required experience are not available.

Job Responsibilities Key duties include:

Gathering, organising, and processing data.

Supporting programming, analysis, and MIS coordination.

Aiding in data recovery in crime scenes with computerized environments.

Providing training and refresher courses in data entry for executive, law, and administrative staff within the CBI's branches.

Check the detailed notification here