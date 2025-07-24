CBI Probing 'Tampering Of Evidence' In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last year is also looking at a possible larger conspiracy to tamper with evidence and attempts to hush up the crime.

In its fifth status report filed before the sessions court on July 16, the probe agency said seven witnesses have been examined in the case.

"Further investigation is open against other accused persons on the aspect of larger conspiracy in attempt to hush up the matter and tampering of evidence and other issues raised by the complainant," CBI said in the report reviewed by NDTV.

The probe agency said it has also scanned 32 terabyte of CCTV footage as part of its investigation.

"200 post incident news clippings, images and videos has been scrutanised to detect any actionable information," the report said.

The rape-murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, whose body was found in the seminar room of the hospital, on August 9 last year had sparked nationwide outrage and prolonged protests. In October last year, junior doctors launched an intense movement, including a 17-day fast-unto-death from October 5, demanding accountability, transparency in the investigation.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was convicted in the rape and murder case and sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life. Earlier this month, a city court rejected a petition by the victim's parents to allow their lawyer to visit the scene of crime.

In April, the woman's father expressed deep frustration with CBI and alleged discrepancy in the probe agency's reports. "CBI has presented two drastically different reports in the Calcutta High Court and the Sealdah district Court... We will tell this today in the High Court that two different status reports are being presented... Even Supreme Court judges could not believe the gravity of the report submitted to them... We had faith in the CBI, but now we are losing all hope," he told ANI.

He also alleged CBI is aware of the perpetrators behind his daughter's rape and murder but is withholding details, eroding his trust in the agency.

Junior doctors have said they would hold a night-long torch rally on the intervening night of August 8-9, to mark one year of the gruesome incident.

