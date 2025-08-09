A Year Since RG Kar Horror: A Look At How Doctor's Rape-Murder Shook India

Saturday, August 9, marked one year since the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident shook the conscience of West Bengal, and the country, and sparked nationwide protests, even as former civic police volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested.

The case that raised the systematic issue of the safety of women in the city - considered to be the safest in the country as per latest National Crime Records Bureau data - and the safety of doctors in general - was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directions of Calcutta High Court.

A sessions court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of rape and murder of the doctor. The victim's family have, however, visited Delhi earlier this week to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CBI Director Praveen Sood over the alleged incompletion of the investigation.

As students from various medical colleges along with the public held a torch procession and vigil in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, with more peaceful marches expected to be held during the day, here is a look at the developments that have taken place so far:

August 9, 2024: The body of the on-duty doctor is found in the seminar room of the hospital

August 10, 2024: Kolkata Police arrest key and sole accused Sanjay Roy

August 12, 2024: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh steps down; state government transfers hospital superintendent

August 13, 2024: Calcutta High Court transfers case to CBI

August 15, 2024: Amid midnight protests, mob storms into hospital premises and vandalises the emergency ward

August 17, 2024: Healthcare services hit across the country as doctors join Indian Medical Association's call for 24-hour withdrawal of medical services in solidarity with the victim

August 18, 2024: Supreme Court takes cognisance of case

August 20, 2024: Three-judge bench criticises Mamata Banerjee-led government, Kolkata Police and hospital administration over a delay in filing an FIR. The court also forms a 10-member task force to address safety of healthcare professionals

August 21, 2024: Central Industrial Security Force takes over security of hospital

September 2, 2024: CBI arrests Roy

September 14, 2024: Chief Minister Banerjee visits protest site to urge medics to end stir

October 5, 2024: Doctors begin hunger strike

October 7, 2024: CBI files chargesheet against accused

October 24, 2024: Doctors call of strike after meeting Ms Banerjee

November 11, 2024: Trial in case begins

January 16, 2025: Trial ends

January 18, 2025: Court convicts Roy

January 20, 2025: Accused awarded life imprisonment

January 22, 2025: CBI appeals in Calcutta High Court for death penalty

March 28, 2025: CBI rules out gang rape, in High Court

July 2025: Roy appeals against conviction in Calcutta High Court, claims innocence

August 9, 2025: Protests in Kolkata demanding justice for the victim, her family expected to lead a march to the state secretariat