CBI Brings Back Fake Currency Case Accused From UAE

In a significant breakthrough in cross-border policing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully facilitated the return of fugitive Moideenabba Ummer Beary from the United Arab Emirates. Beary, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a high-profile fake currency case, landed in Mumbai today as a deportee.

According to official sources, the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in close coordination with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, ensured Beary's return through INTERPOL channels.

Beary had been on the run for over a decade and was the subject of a Red Notice issued by Interpol at the request of the NIA since December 2013. The NIA had registered a case against him at its Kochi branch for allegedly procuring high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Dubai and smuggling them into India via Sharjah, with the consignment ultimately reaching Bengaluru. He faces charges of counterfeiting Indian currency, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

The CBI had been tracking Beary's movements and successfully geo-located him in the UAE with assistance from Interpol's global network. Following his arrest in the UAE, a formal extradition request was processed through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Red Notices, circulated globally by Interpol, play a critical role in locating and apprehending fugitives. The CBI, as India's designated Interpol liaison (NCB-India), has been instrumental in returning over 100 wanted individuals to India in recent years through its dedicated platform, BHARATPOL.