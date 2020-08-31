UP Man Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border With Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore: Police

The man was on his way to Nepal to hand over the consignment, police said (Representational)

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) today arrested a man from the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Mahraganj with 107 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Intkam (26), a resident of the Mahrajganj district.

Acting on a tip off, SSB personnel intercepted the man near the Indo-Nepal border and seized the heroin, senior police officer Ashutosh Singh said.

The accused was on his way to Nepal from India to hand over the consignment, valued at about Rs 1 crore in the global market, Mr Singh said.

Further investigation is underway to find out about his contacts and also the source of the seized narcotic substance, the officer said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, Mr Singh said.