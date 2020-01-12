Border Police Jawan Fires Over 200 Rounds At Bihar Outpost, Sparks Panic

The incident took place inside the SSB camp at Piltola border outpost. (Representational)

A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal posted at an outpost in Bihar's Kishanganj along the Indo-Nepal border on Saturday fired more than 200 gunshots in the air, triggering panic in the area, a police official said.

The incident took place inside the SSB camp at Piltola border outpost where the sounds of gunshots were heard first at around 3 pm and the gunshots rent the air for about 45 minutes.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kishanganj, Ajay Kumar Jha, the jawan Abhay Kumar - who is from Rajasthan - took out INSAS rifles from the warehouse inside the camp and began shooting in the air.

SSB officials led by commandant Subhash Chand Negi rushed to the spot and overpowered the jawan - said to be mentally unstable - upon being informed by Abhay Kumar's colleagues, Mr Jha said.

About 240 fired cartridges were later collected from the spot, he said, adding that a large number of curious and frightened villagers had gathered outside the camp upon hearing the gunshots, who were persuaded to go back to their homes.

The police and the SSB were jointly investigating the matter and officials of the paramilitary force have said on condition of anonymity that Abhay Kumar would face departmental action and may end up facing dismissal from service.