India Post Releases Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS) Result For Kerala Circle

GDS Result: India Post has released GDS result for Kerala circle

India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for Kerala circle. India Post had announced 2086 posts and 2068 candidates have been selected. Result of 17 candidates has been withheld.

The names of selected candidates are available on the official recruitment portal, 'appost.in'.

The final selection of shortlisted candidates is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.

Candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the basis of merit in class 10 board exam. No weightage was given to any higher educational qualification.

Candidates who have been selected for the post of GDS Branch Post master (BPM) are required to provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement.

Candidates who had applied for GDS recruitment were awaiting the result impatiently and even tweeted to India Post about update on result declaration.

"The work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc. will be available on GDS Online Portal," India Post promptly tweeted in response. Since then, India Post has announced results for West Bengal circle, Andhra Pradesh circle, Telangana circle, Chhattisgarh circle, and Bihar Circle.

Now, only the result for Maharashtra circle remains to be announced. For Maharashtra circle, India Post had announced 3650 vacancies.

