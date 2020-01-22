5,762 Qualify For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment For West Bengal Circle

INDIa pOst has announced GDS result for West Bengal circle

India Post has announced Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for West Bengal circle for cycle I. The list of selected candidates is available on the official recruitment portal for India Post. Total 5762 candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Result of 16 applicants has been withheld.

The final selection of shortlisted candidates is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.

Candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the basis of merit in class 10 board exam. No weightage was given to any higher educational qualification.

Candidates who have been selected for the post of GDS Branch Post master (BPM) are required to provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement.

The GDS result for other circles is expected to follow soon.

In response to a query by a candidate on Twitter, India Post from its official account replied that it was finalizing the result for GDS recruitment and would announce the GDS result for Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal soon.

"The work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc. will be available on GDS Online Portal," India Post tweeted in response to a query.

Click here for more Jobs News