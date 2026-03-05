India Post GDS Result 2026 Live: When, Where And How To Check Merit List

India Post GDS Result 2026 Live: The India Post is expected to release the India Post GDS Result 2026 soon. Candidates who applied for the recruitment of 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts will be able to check the first merit list on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The result was earlier expected on February 28, but it was deferred. The result link has not yet been activated. According to available updates, the circle-wise and state-wise first merit list is likely to be released in the first week of March 2026.

Recruitment Overview

Recruitment Name: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Total Vacancies: 28,636 posts

Result Format: Circle-wise PDF merit list

Expected Release: Early March 2026

Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Selection Basis: Class 10 marks

No Written Exam, Selection Based On Class 10 Marks

The recruitment process does not include a written examination or interview. Selection is based entirely on Class 10 marks.

A computer-generated merit list will be prepared by converting grades or points into percentages. The calculation will be carried out up to four decimal places to ensure accuracy. Candidates with higher scores in the Secondary School Examination will have better chances of securing a place in the merit list.

What Happens After The Merit List?

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be called for physical verification of original documents. The final selection will be confirmed only after successful document verification.

Cut-Off Marks And Updates

Along with the merit list, cut-off marks are also expected to be released. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates and download the merit list once it is available.

Beware Of Fake Websites

Applicants should remain cautious of fraudulent websites claiming to host the GDS result. Candidates must check their results only through the official website to avoid financial or data security risks.