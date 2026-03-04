India Post GDS Result 2026 Live: Know When First Merit List Will Be Out

India Post GDS Result 2026: The India Post is expected to release the India Post GDS Result 2026 soon on its official portal. Candidates who applied for the recruitment of 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts are eagerly awaiting the first merit list, which will be published circle-wise in PDF format at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Earlier, the result was expected on February 28, but it was deferred. The result link has not yet been activated. Candidates may expect the circle-wise and state-wise first merit list in the first week of March 2026.

Recruitment Overview

Recruitment Name: India Post GDS 2026

Total Vacancies: 28,636 posts

Result Format: Circle-wise PDF merit list

Expected Release: Early March 2026

Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Selection Basis: Class 10 marks

No Written Exam, Selection Based On Class 10 Marks

The recruitment process does not include a written examination or interview. Selection will be based on Class 10 marks. A computer-generated merit list will be prepared by converting grades or points into percentage, calculated up to four decimal places to ensure accuracy.

Candidates with higher scores in the Secondary School Examination will have better chances of securing a place in the merit list.

What Happens After Merit List?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for physical verification of original documents. Final selection will depend on successful document verification.

Cut-Off Marks And Updates

Along with the merit list, cut-off marks are also expected to be released. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates and download the merit list once it is available.

Beware Of Fake Websites

Applicants should remain cautious of fraudulent websites claiming to host the GDS result. Candidates must check their results only through the official website to avoid any financial or data security risks.

The first merit list for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 is likely to be released shortly, and candidates are advised to stay alert for official announcements.