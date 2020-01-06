GDS Result In Progress: India Post

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for the job.

In response to the queries of candidates on the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment result, India Post has replied that the process to finalise the result is in progress. "The GDS result will be available online and candidates are requested to not fall prey to fake and spam calls or emails," the national postal network has conveyed to candidates through its Twitter handle. The GDS result for Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal can be expected soon, it said.

"The work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc. will be available on GDS Online Portal," the India Post has tweeted in response to the queries of candidates.

The work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc will be available on GDS Online Portal. — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) January 6, 2020

In response to a candidate's query on Uttar Pradesh GDS result, it has replied that the final result is subject to the court's decision on a petition filed.

On December 4, the results for Karnataka and Gujarat circle were released for filling over 5,000 vacancies.

As of now, GDS results for Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal postal circles have not been declared.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for the job.

Click here for more Jobs News