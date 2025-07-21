Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result: Check Expected Date, Official Notice, And Direct Link

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Update: The Indian Army is expected to release the Agniveer CEE 2025 Result soon on its official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the General Duty (GD) Common Entrance Exam (CEE) are advised to regularly check the portal for updates.

Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Expected Date

According to reports, the Indian Army Agniveer results are likely to be declared between July 21 and 22, 2025.

What the Official Notification Said About Agniveer CEE 2025 Result

The official notification stated: "Candidates will be shortlisted based on the cut-off applied to the written exam results in proportion to the available vacancies. The Roll Numbers of qualified candidates will be published on the Join Indian Army website. These shortlisted candidates will receive a second admit card for the remaining recruitment process as per the Rally Schedule of their respective Army Recruiting Offices. The Phase II admit card can also be downloaded under the candidate's login on the portal."

Agniveer CEE 2025 Exam Date

The Agniveer Common Entrance Examination 2025 was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025. Specifically, the General Duty (GD) category exam was held from June 30 to July 3, 2025.



How to Download Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to check your result once it's declared:

Photo Credit: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 1. Visit the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Agniveer Results 2025' link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your registration ID and password

Step 4. View your result displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and save the result PDF

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

Army Agniveer 2025 Recruitment Process: Phase I And Phase II

Phase I: Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE)

• Conducted across designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers

• Objective-type MCQ format

• Offered in 13 languages

• Evaluation guidelines:

• Full marks for each correct answer

• No marks for unattempted questions

• All attempted questions will be evaluated, including those marked for review

Phase II: Recruitment Rally And Screening

Candidates who qualify in the CEE move on to the next phase, which includes:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

• Assesses running, push-ups, pull-ups, etc.

• Criteria vary by role and branch

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

• Height, weight, and chest measurements are verified

• Relaxations may apply for certain categories

Medical Examination

• A complete health check to ensure fitness for service

• Any disqualifying conditions are assessed at this stage

Document Verification

• Verification of educational certificates, age proof, etc.

• Candidates must bring originals and two attested copies

Adaptability Test (If Applicable)

• Evaluates a candidate's psychological and environmental adaptability for Army life

Final Merit List

• Prepared based on performance in all stages

• Selection depends on final merit and vacancy availability



The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 result is expected soon, and shortlisted candidates will progress to Phase II of the recruitment process. Ensure all your documents are ready, and keep checking the official website for updates.