India Post Announces Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Result For Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Circles

Days after announcing Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for the West Bengal circle, India Post has announced GDS result for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circles. The list of selected candidates is available on the official recruitment portal for India Post, 'appost.in'.

In Chhattisgarh, 1,794 candidates have been selected as opposed to 1,799 posts. In Telangana, 935 candidates have been selected as against 970 posts, and finally in Andhra Pradesh, 2,659 candidates have been selected as against 2,707 vacancies.

The final selection of shortlisted candidates is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.

Candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the basis of merit in class 10 board exam. No weightage was given to any higher educational qualification.

Candidates who have been selected for the post of GDS Branch Post master (BPM) are required to provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement.

In response to a query by a candidate on Twitter, India Post from its official account replied that it was finalizing the result for GDS recruitment and would announce the GDS result for Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal soon.

"The work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc. will be available on GDS Online Portal," India Post tweeted in response to a query.

