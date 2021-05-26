GDS Recruitment: Registration Deadline Extended For Bihar, Maharashtra Postal Circles

Bihar, Maharashtra GDS recruitment registration deadline extended till May 29

India Post has extended the registration deadline of the ongoing recruitment drive for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Bihar, Maharashtra postal circles. "Bihar and Maharashtra Circles(Cycle III) submission of online application is extended to 29.05.2021 for those candidates who have already registered and paid fee but not submitted final application," it has notified.

In this recruitment drive, a total of 1,940 vacancies will be filled in Bihar postal circle and 2,428 vacancies in Maharashtra postal circles.

Class 10 pass candidates, who have studied the local language of the postal circle they are applying to, and are between 18-40 years of age are eligible to apply for the job.

"The Gramin Dak Sevaks work for a minimum of four hours and maximum five hours in a day. This work is part time in nature, as it is imperative for every GDS to have alternate means of livelihood and this is the first and most significant condition for their engagement," the India Post has said.

Recently, it had released the GDS result for north-east postal circle.

GDS results are under process for Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, and Jharkhand postal circles.

