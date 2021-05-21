India Post Declares GDS Result For North East Postal Circle

The GDS result is available on the official website of India Post.

India Post has declared the result of gramin dak sevak (GDS) selection for north-east postal circle. The GDS result is available on the official website of India Post.

GDS Result

GDS results are under process for Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, and Jharkhand postal circles.

The India Post is currently inviting applications to fill a total of 4,368 vacancies in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post in Bihar and Maharashtra postal circles. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submitting them is May 26. Of the total vacancies 1,940 vacancies are in Bihar postal circle and 2,428 vacancies are in Maharashtra postal circles.

Click here for more Jobs News