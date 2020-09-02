India Post Begins Third Round Of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment

GDS recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply latest by September 23.

The third cycle of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment in the postal deparment has begun. In the first slot of this recruitment, India Post has notified over 5,000 vacancies in Odisha and Tamil Nadu postal circle. The registration process is similar to previous recruitment. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms available online till September 30.

Applicants should have passed Class 10 and have secured passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English. For Odisha and Tamil Nadu postal circles, GDS aspirants should be proficient in Odia and Tamil languages, respectively.

Additionally, candidates should also have Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration. "This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon," the job notification says.

Candidates should also have learnt cycling. "Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect," the notice adds.

