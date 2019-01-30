DSSSB Announces Clerk, Junior Engineer, Other Jobs

DSSSB Recruitment 2019 For 468 Clerk, JE, Other Posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified 468 jobs under various departments. Online registration has begun at the official website of DSSSB at delhi.gov.in and dsssbonline.nic.in. Applications for some of the posts will begin tomorrow (January 31). A total of 264 Assistant Engineer (Electrical, Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical, Civil) posts are available under Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. For the selection, DSSSB will conduct exams at Delhi NCR only. The last date for submission of online application is March 1.

Apply Online

Other Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk: 27 posts under Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Stenographer Grade II: 6 posts under Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Junior Lab Assistant: 7 posts under Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Legal Assistant: 5 posts under Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Scientific Assistant: 1 post under Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Junior Environmental Engineer: 48 posts under Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Welfare Officer/ Probation Officer/Prison Welfare Officer: 110 posts under Social Welfare Department

"The successful candidates will be required to submit/ upload legible Self attested copies of the documents, admit card along with the hard copy of printout of online application form at the time of verification of documents (any information contained in the attached certificates shall not be considered unless it is claimed in the application form)," reads the job notice.

Also Read:

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Announces Jobs

Border Security Force (BSF) Announces Jobs For Class 10 Pass Candidates

Click here for more Jobs News