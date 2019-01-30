Border Security Force (BSF): Jobs Announced For Constable (Tradesmen) Post; 1736 Vacancies

BSF Recruitment 2019 For 1736 Constable Posts

For filling up a total of 1763 vacancies in various trades-cobbler, tailor, carpenter, cook, barber, sweeper, etc.-the Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has released official advertisement. Job applications have been invited from class 10 pass students for the posts in the Pay Matrix Level-3, Pay Scale Rs. 21700-69100/- and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time. Applicants must have two years work experience in respective trades or one year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute of Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade. Those with two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade are also eligible to apply.

Candidates must be between 18-23 years of age as on August 1, 2019. "Relaxable for candidates of SC/ST/OBC category and other special categories of personnel in accordance with the instructions issued by Central Govt. from time to time," reads the job notice.

Candidates should download the application format available in the official website of BSF at bsf.nic.in. "The application form and admit card duly filled up by the candidates may be sent to concerned Recruitment Agency (BSF HQRs) under which their State falls along with recent passport size photographs, examination fees & other required documents," the job notification adds further.

Click here for more Jobs News