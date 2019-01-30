Punjab National Bank Announces Jobs; Graduates, Postgraduates With Experience Can Apply

PNB Recruitment 2019 For 325 Manager, Officer Posts

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced jobs for candidates with CA, ICWA, MBA,PGDM (Finance), law degree, PG Diploma or Degree in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ HR/ HRD/ HRM/ Labour Law, MCA, BE/ BTech in Electronics and Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology. A total of 325 vacancies have been announced by the Bank in Senior Manager (Credit), Manager (Credit), Senior Manager (Law), Manager (Law), Manager (HRD) and Officer (IT) posts. Candidates can apply at the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in.

Applicants should also have relevant years of work experience and details in this regard can be found from the job notification in the official website, which will be released soon.

Online registration window for the PNB jobs will open on February 1. The last date for submission of application is February 15.

PNB will conduct written exam on March 17 and call letters for the test will be available on March 8.

The written exam will comprise reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude and professional knowledge test. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to attempt the questions.

