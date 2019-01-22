Manipur Public Service Commission Notifies Jobs For Diploma Engineers, 376 Vacancies

MPSC Recruitment 2019 For Diploma Engineers, 376 Vacancies

376 vacancies have been announced by the Manipur Public Service Commission and applications have been invited from candidates with Diploma in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering and IT Engineering. The application portal will open on January 24. The last date for submission of application is February 7. Candidates can apply at empsconline.gov.in.

Applicants must be within 21-38 years of age.

Vacancies are available in Public Works, PHED, Water Resources and Minor Irrigation in the Engineering Department and in the Manipur State Power Company Limited.

The Commission will conduct written exam at Imphal for selection to these posts.

Vacancy Details

Section Officer Grade I Civil: 253 posts

Section Officer Grade II Civil: 17 posts

Section Officer Grade I/ Deputy Manager (Electrical): 59 posts

Section Officer Grade II/ Assistant Manager (Electrical): 45 posts

Deputy Manager (IT): 2 posts

On the other hand, the State Civil Services exam has been postponed. The Commission, in an official notification on January 16, notified the change in the exam schedule. The exam was supposed to be held in February. “…after considering the representations and feedback from the aspiring candidates, decided to fix the examination in the last week of April 2019. The schedule will be notified separately,” said the Commission.

