Kuki Students Ask Manipur Governor To Open State Civil Service Exam Centre In Churachandpur

State civil service aspirants in Manipur's Churachandpur district have requested Governor AK Bhalla to hold the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) mains exam in the southern hill district too, considering the situation in the state where members of the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes are unable to visit each other's areas with safety guarantees.

An MPSC notification on July 11 said the mains exam will be held in two centres - state capital Imphal, and Guwahati in neighbouring Assam.

"...However, this arrangement imposes undue physical, psychological, and financial hardship on aspirants from the Kuki community. So, we earnestly request your kind intervention to facilitate the conduct of the mains examination in Churachandpur district," the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) said in a letter to Mr Bhalla.

The KSO said holding the exam in Churachandpur will ensure inclusivity and equal opportunity for all aspirants, while also addressing the logistical and psychological challenges posed by long-distance travel.

Several national-level exams such as UGC-NET, NEET, Agniveer, SSC, and banking services have been "successfully and smoothly conducted in Churachandpur in recent times", the KSO said, adding they are confident the state-level MPSC exams can also be conducted in the district efficiently in the same conducive environment.

"Your timely and compassionate intervention will not only ensure fairness and justice for all aspirants but will also go a long way in restoring trust in the democratic institutions of the state. It will reaffirm the commitment that no deserving youth is left behind due to circumstances beyond their control," the KSO said.

The Kuki tribes have refrained from going toward the valley area where the airport is located, citing security concerns. The better paved National Highway also passes through the valley to the east in central Manipur and goes toward Nagaland and Assam.

To get out of Churachandpur, the Kuki tribes have been taking National Highway 102B - known for its bad patches and large potholes - that goes to Mizoram's capital Aizawl to the west. Aizawl has an airport.

Members of the Meitei community can only take flights out of Imphal as all the highways pass through Kuki settlements. The Kuki tribes say they will not allow Meiteis to pass through their areas until their demand for a separate administration is met.

A civil service aspirant in Churachandpur told NDTV it would be helpful if the MPSC mains exam can also be held in her district. Going to Guwahati will take a minimum of three days, and not every candidate has barely enough to survive, let alone travel, she said.

"If the exam centre is in Guwahati, we have to be ready more than a week in advance to prepare for travel. We will waste many days on the road. It will be physically and financially draining," the civil service aspirant said, requesting anonymity.