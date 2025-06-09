Massive Drug Bust Worth Over Rs 55 Crore In Manipur's Churachandpur

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In Manipur, a joint operation seized 8 kg of heroin and 6.7 kg of opium worth over Rs 54 crore and Rs 87 lakh, respectively. Five arrests were made, and cash and equipment were also confiscated. Drugs were smuggled from Myanmar.

Continuing the battle against smuggling and trafficking of contraband drugs in the northeastern region, a joint team in Manipur has seized nearly 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 54.29 crore and 6.7 kg of opium valued at Rs 87.57 lakh in the international grey drug market, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

A special operation codenamed 'Operation White Veil' was carried out in the bordering areas of Manipur's Churachandpur district on June 5-7 by a joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, Assam Rifles, and the Manipur Police.

The joint team seized 7,755.75 grams of heroin worth Rs 54.29 crore and 6,736 grams of opium worth Rs 87.57 lakh in the international grey drug market, along with Rs 35.63 lakh cash, the Finance Ministry said in the statement.

It said that two Baofeng walkie-talkies and a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van have been seized, and five people have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigation indicates the seized drugs were smuggled into the bordering areas of Churachandpur district from Myanmar through the porous forested Indo-Myanmar border.

In spite of the challenges and difficulties, a well-coordinated action by the law enforcement agencies led to the successful operation, it added.

The NDPS Act prescribes stringent punishment to offenders, which may entail rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years.