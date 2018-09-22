DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: Hall Ticket Download Begins At Dssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: DSSSB PRT Admit Card has been released on the official website. The admit cards were expected to be released on September 20 however there was no official update. The DSSSB PRT admit card is available now on the official website: www.dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates need to visit the official website and enter the required information including roll number/application number, date of birth in order to download their DSSSB PRT admit card 2018.

The DSSSB PRT 2018 examination will be held on September 30, October 13, October 14 and October 28.

The admit card for October 13 exam will be available from October 3 till October 9, for October 14 exam will be available from October 4 till October 10 and for October 28 exam will be available from October 18 till October 24.

DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2018: How to Download?

Step one: Go to DSSSB official website i.e. dsssbonline.nic.in

Step two: Click on the tab which says 'Download admit card'.

Step three: Enter the required information in the space provided.

Step four: Submit the details online. Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also download their PRT admit card/hall ticket 2018 from this DIRECT LINK.

The exam will be held for TGT Maths (Female), TGT Maths (male), PGT Punjabi (male), PGT Punjabi (Female), TGT Natural Science (Female), TGT Bengali (Female), TGT Punjabi (Male), TGT Punjabi (Female), TGT Natural Science (Male) and Drawing Teacher posts.

