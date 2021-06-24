DSSSB Delhi Extends Registration Deadline For 7,236 Teacher, Other Posts

DSSSB has extended registration deadline of the recruitment announced on May 12

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has extended the registration deadline of the recruitment announced on May 12. The registration process had begun on May 25 and it was scheduled to end today. However, as per the latest update released by the Board, the deadline for submission of the application forms has been extended till July 4.

Through this recruitment 7236 vacancies in teacher, clerk, counsellor, patwari and junior secretariat posts. A total of 6,886 vacancies are in teacher posts out of which 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the rest in the Directorate of Education. Among other vacancies are 50 posts of Counsellor in the Department of Women and Child Development, 278 posts of Junior Secretariat in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and 12 posts of head clerk and 10 posts of Patwari in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

Candidates should retain the hardcopy of the online application form and the admit card signed by the invigilator till the final result is declared, the Board has said.

DSSSB will hold selection exams in Delhi/ NCR only. Selection to all the posts will be through either one or two tier exams and skill test.

The Board is also inviting applications to fill 5,807 vacancies in trained graduate teacher posts in the Directorate of Education. The last date for submission of application forms is July 3.

DSSSB will begin conducting recruitment exams from June 25 which it had postponed earlier in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. Admit cards of the exams have been released on the website of the Board.

